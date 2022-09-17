Cancel Tejashwi Yadav’s bail for using threatening language: CBI tells Delhi court

The CBI told the Delhi court that Tejashwi Yadav had spoken about CBI officials in a manner that was intimidating while he was addressing a press conference

The CBI moved a Delhi court on September 17 asking for the bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case to be cancelled because he was using threatening language while talking about their officers.

The court was told that Tejashwi Yadav had spoken about CBI officials in a manner that was intimidating while he was addressing a press conference. In this manner, he was trying to influence the case. Yadav was issued a notice by special judge Geetanjali Goel on the CBI’s plea and his response was sought on the matter.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Odisha’s Puri in 2006 to a private firm, involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in Patna district.

Besides Lalu Prasad and his family members, Prasad’s party colleague PC Gupta, his wife Sarla Gupta, and firm Lara Projects are among the accused.

After the homes of several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were raided by the CBI involving the “land-for-jobs” case that alleges irregularities during his father Lalu Yadav’s tenure as railway minister in the UPA-I government, Yadav addressed a press conference.

In the press meet held last month, Yadav had asked whether CBI officials did not have a mother and children? “Don’t they have a family? Will they always remain CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to send?” he said, adding that they should honestly discharge the duty of the constitutional organization.