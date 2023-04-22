Woman who accused Congress leader of harassment expelled from party

Sources indicate that the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) deemed the allegations made by the woman as "politically motivated" and without merit.

The Assam Congress party has suspended its ex-youth wing chief after she accused the Indian Youth Congress president, Srinivas BV, of harassment and discrimination. The woman has been expelled from the party for six years due to her “anti-party” activities.

However, the BJP criticised the Congress party for its “model of women empowerment” and called out Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s slogan “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (I’m a woman, I can fight)” as hollow.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) labelled the woman’s allegations as “baseless and politically motivated,” resulting in disciplinary action against her for sullying the party and its leaders’ reputation.

The complainant had filed a complaint against Mr. Srinivas at the Dispur police station, accusing him of being “sexist and chauvinistic.” She was subsequently summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police, and the National Commission for Women (NCW) had also urged the Assam Police to investigate the charges.

Sources stated that the CID is likely to register an FIR against Mr. Srinivas based on her complaint and conduct a thorough investigation. The woman had informed the party’s leadership, including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, about the issue, but no action was taken.

The Congress party’s Srinivas BV, who is currently campaigning in Karnataka for the upcoming assembly elections next month, has denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Ms. Dutta for using “unparliamentary and defamatory” words against him.

The Assam Congress party had issued a show-cause notice to Ms. Dutta on Thursday, demanding that she explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against her within 24 hours.