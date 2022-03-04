Arunachal residents demand release of local man in China’s custody since 2015

Tapor Pullom was captured by the Chinese soldiers when he and his friend Taka Yorchi had ventured into a forest near the India-China border for hunting. Pullom has five children

A massive protest was organised against China in Monigong circle in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday (March 4) demanding the release of Tapor Pullom, who was reportedly taken into custody by China’s PLA in 2015 while he was on a hunting expedition.

The protests were organized by the All Shajee Youth Association and the local unit of the Adi Bane Kebang, supported by the family members of Pullom. Carrying banners and placards, the protesters carried out the peaceful protest rallies – one at Tato and the second at Monigong. Although, Pullom’s family has been demanding the release of Tapor Pullom for the last few years, the matter was intensified after India secured the successful release of Mirom Taron, a 17-year-old youth from Tuting circle in Upper Siang district who was arrested by the PLA in January this year.

This is the first protest carried out by local villagers of Arunachal Pradesh against China near the Indo-China international border in Monigong circle in Shi-Yomi district.

Last month, the family of Tapor Pullom had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to bring Tapor home. Pullom was captured by the Chinese soldiers in September 2015 when he and his friend Taka Yorchi had ventured into a forest near the fuzzy India-China border for hunting. Yorchi had managed to escape. Pullom has five children, including three daughters. His wife died in 2014.

In 2015, the family had approached the then Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju during his visit to Monigong.