Study declares Mizoram the happiest state in India; find out why

The second state in India to achieve 100% literacy, it offers students opportunities for growth even in difficult circumstances

Mizoram is the happiest state in India, as per a recent study. A study by Rajesh K Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram, Mizoram, which is the second in India to achieve 100 per cent literacy, offers students opportunities for growth even in the most difficult of circumstances.

The study shared other factors too that makes this state in the North-East of India the happiest in the country, an ANI report said.

Index parameters

“Mizoram’s happiness index is based on six parameters, including family relationships, work-related issues, social issues and philanthropy, religion, COVID-19‘s effect on happiness, and physical and mental health,” the report said.

Contributing to the happiness of youth is Mizoram’s social structure. “It is the upbringing that adds to youth being happy or not; we are a casteless society. Also, parental pressure for studies is less here,” said Sister Lalrinmawii Khiangte, a teacher of Eben-ezer Boarding School, a private school in the state.

Cause of optimism

“A student of the Government Mizo High School (GMHS) in Aizawl, Mizoram, has had to face many difficulties since his father abandoned his family when he was young. Despite this, he remains optimistic and excels in his studies. He hopes to become a chartered accountant or appear for civil services exams if his first choice does not work out,” the report said.

“Our teachers are our best friends, we are not scared or shy of sharing with them anything,” one student said. The teachers in Mizoram regularly meet with students and their parents to resolve any problems they may be facing.

Earning early

The report further said that every child in the Mizo community, regardless of gender, starts earning early. “No task is considered too small and youths typically find employment around the age of 16 or 17. This is encouraged, and there is no discrimination between girls and boys,” it said.

On the other hand, Mizoram has a large number of broken families. But financial independence from an early age helps children to stand on their feet. “When both genders are taught to earn their living, and neither is dependent on the other, why should a couple continue to live together in an unhealthy setting?” asked Khiangte.