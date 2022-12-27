Severe hailstorm hits Assam; over 500 houses damaged

The severe hailstorm has led to widespread damage in the district and 310 houses have been damaged in 37 villages in the Moran sub-division, said a senior official at the Dibrugarh district administration

A severe hailstorm hit several places in Dibrugarh district in Assam, damaging over 500 houses across villages. The assessment of the damages, however, is still going on and no casualties have been reported so far.

This was confirmed by a senior official at the Dibrugarh district administration to PTI on Tuesday (December 27). Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati issued a warning that thunderstorms and lightning with hail are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and other north-eastern states in the next 24 hours.

The hailstorm lashed Moran, Tingkhang, Lahowal, Lekai, Naharkatia and other areas on Monday late night and Tuesday early morning, the official said.

The official said that the storm has led to widespread damage in the district and according to him, as per preliminary assessment in Moran sub-division, 310 houses have been damaged in 37 villages. In Tingkhang, 202 structures across 21 villages and five houses in two villages of Lekai have also been badly damaged, added the official.

Schools were also damaged as one government lower primary school under Dibrugarh East revenue circle was affected. Nagachapari LP School in the Lahowal area was badly damaged, he added.

In the neighbouring Tinsukia district, a hailstorm lashed the Khetojan Tea Estate on Tuesday morning but no report of damage has been received, said another official.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhong revenue circles have been reportedly damaged.

“I have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. The government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati in a bulletin said light snow is “very likely” to occur at isolated places in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over the rest of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” it added.

The RMC has issued a Yellow Alert for the entire Northeastern region and said thunderstorms and lightning with hail are very likely to occur at isolated places over the seven states.

“Dense Fog is very likely at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” it added.

The weather report, however, noted that night temperature did not witness a large change over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the last 24 hours.