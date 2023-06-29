Rahul Gandhi reaches Manipur, to meet victims of violence over 2 days

Rahul will hold talks with representatives from the civil society and is set to visit relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Manipur on Thursday (June 29) for a two-day visit to the strife-torn northeastern state.

From capital city Imphal, he will leave for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by the ethnic strife that has rocked the state since early last month.

On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations, Congress sources said.

On Thursday morning, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted that Gandhi would travel to Manipur on June 29 and 30.

Highlighting the urgent situation in Manipur, which has endured ongoing turmoil for almost two months, the general secretary insisted on the need for reconciliation and harmony.

He stressed in the significance of addressing this humanitarian crisis and reiterated the importance of promoting compassion instead of animosity.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur coincides with a critical period marked by escalating ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. This conflict has evolved into a widespread crisis, with insurgent groups exploiting the situation and killing innocent people.

On Thursday morning, too, unidentified gunmen fired without provocation at Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, sources said. Security forces returned the fire and the shootout has now stopped, they said.

Tragically, the death toll has surpassed 130 individuals since May 3, prompting the Opposition to push for the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Since the beginning of ethnic conflicts on May 3 this year, approximately 50,000 individuals have sought refuge in more than 300 relief camps scattered throughout Manipur.

The initial outbreak of hostilities occurred on May 3rd, triggered by a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised in the hill districts. The march was held to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In terms of population distribution, the Meiteis comprise around 53 percent of Manipur’s inhabitants and primarily inhabit the Imphal Valley. On the other hand, the tribal communities, namely the Nagas and Kukis, make up about 40 percent of the population and mainly reside in the hill districts.

