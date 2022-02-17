Plan to connect north-eastern capitals by railways faces resistance in Meghalaya

The pressure groups are of the view that extension of rail network to the state, without putting in place any mechanism such as the Inner Line Permit to regulate entry of outsiders, will lead to influx of migrants and hamper the interest of the indigenous communities of the state

The central government’s plan to connect capitals of all the north-eastern states by rail seems to be getting derailed in Meghalaya, with an autonomous district council refusing to give its permission to acquire land for the project, citing fear of an “influx” of migrants.

The state government had sought a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to acquire over 47,000 square meters of land to lay railway tracks in Ri Bhoi district of the state.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the capitals of all the north-eastern states will soon be connected by rail.

To connect Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) proposed to lay a 21.50-km-long railway track, from Guwahati’s suburb Tetelia in Assam to Byrnihat in Meghalaya. Of the total length of the project, only 2.25 km is to be laid in Meghalaya and the rest 19.25 km in Assam.

The NFR had proposed to construct seven major bridges and six tunnels on the route that will have two railway stations. The line will be extended further by another 108.40 km to connect Shillong in future. The Byrnihat-Shillong route will have 100 bridges, 31 tunnels and 10 stations.

Almost 75 per cent of the physical construction work in the Assam section of the ₹496 crore Tetelia-Byrnihat project has been completed, but no work has yet been started in Meghalaya due to opposition from pressure groups and political parties.

The pressure groups are of the view that extension of rail network to the state, without putting in place any mechanism such as the Inner Line Permit to regulate entry of outsiders, will lead to influx of migrants and hamper the interest of the indigenous communities of the state.

KHADC chief Titosstarwell Chyne said that the council refused to give the NOC to the state government for the project after a consultative meeting held earlier this month with the stakeholders and heads of traditional tribal bodies.

“We have been demanding an ILP regime to protect the interest of indigenous people of the state. Without such a protective mechanism, there is no question of allowing any railway project in our area, as it will lead to an influx of outsiders,” Chyne said.

Two coalition partners of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance too raised objections to the project, demanding that the ILP should be introduced in the state before implementing the railway project.

The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) leader and a minister in the Meghalaya government Hamlet Dohling said that the railway network should not be expanded to the state unless and until steps are taken to check the influx.

Another alliance partner, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to call for a meeting of the MDA to take a “collective decision” on the railway project.

“There is a need for all MDA partners to sit together to find the best solution before the railway project is implemented,” HSPDP chief KP Pangniang said recently.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution in 2019, urging the Centre to implement the ILP in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also met the state government and different stakeholders during his recent visits to the state, but nothing positive came out of the meetings.

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik recently said that the implementation of the ILP will affect investment and tourism in the state. His observation is perceived as the view of the Centre.

The ILP is an official travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit protected areas or states for a limited period. Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur are currently covered by the ILP regime.