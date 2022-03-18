Nearly 100 endangered vultures die after eating poisoned carcass in Assam

The person who mixed the poison in the goat carcass will be arrested, official says

Nearly 100 endangered vultures have died of suspected food poisoning near Chhaygaon area in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Forest department officials recovered the carcasses on Thursday evening.

The vultures had reportedly eaten a poisoned goat carcass, the officials said.

About 100 vultures have been found dead and many critical at Milanpur, Chaiygaon. The doctors and field staffs are trying their best to treat the critical ones

Dimpi Bora, district forest officer, Kamrup West Forest Division, said it was the first time she had seen so many dead vultures in one area.

“We have found some goat bones near the carcasses. We suspect that the vultures died after eating the carcass,” she said.

“But the cause of death will come out in the post-mortem report. The person who mixed the poison in the goat carcass will be arrested,” she said.

“A similar incident also happened earlier in this area, but this time a large number of vultures died. We will spread awareness among the locals so that such incidents do not happen.”