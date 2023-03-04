NDPP-BJP alliance yet to stake claim to form govt in Nagaland

Elections to the 60-member House were held on February 27, while the results were declared on March 2. Of the 37 seats won by the pre-poll alliance, NDPP bagged 25 constituencies and the BJP secured 12 seats

Despite securing a clear majority of 37 seats in the 60-member assembly in the recently- concluded elections, the NDPP-BJP alliance is yet to stake a claim to form the government in Nagaland.

Sources from both parties said their legislators would hold a joint meeting with the consensus leader Neiphiu Rio, the outgoing chief minister, before staking the claim to form the government.

The term of the present government ends on March 12.

Rio held a closed-door meeting with the new NDPP legislators at the party head office to take their views on government formation. NDPP sources said most of the newly-elected MLAs are staying together till the formation of the new government.

BJP sources said party legislators would have a coordination meeting by Sunday (March 5), after which the joint meeting with NDPP MLAs would take place.

NDPP has added seven seats to its tally in this election

NDPP added seven members to its tally, as it had won 18 seats in 2018 while the BJP has maintained the same figure.

NCP has won seven seats, the NPF five, and the Naga People’s Front, LJP (Ram Vilas) and RPI (Athawale) two each. JD(U) won one seat, while four independent candidates emerged victorious.

