Nagaland protests intensify, ‘repeal AFSPA’ rings through Kohima

The protests over the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland in early December have widened to the state capital Kohima, with protesters intensifying their demand for the arrest of the Army soldiers behind the attack.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) held a huge rally in the capital city, where thousands joined to demand justice for those who died and the repeal of the controversial AFSPA, or Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

The protests have steadily escalated over the last few days. From a ‘non-cooperation movement’ by the Konyak Union in Mon district, the protest gathered steam as the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation joined and resolved to “abstain from any national celebrations” and “non-participation in Army civic programmes”.

On Thursday, the protests intensified across Mon district, and Kiphire, Tuensang, Noklak, and Longleng districts, with a dawn-to-dusk bandh disrupting offices, schools, colleges, shops and traffic.

Advertisement

Also read: Nagaland wants AFSPA repealed; calls off famed Hornbill Fest in protest

“How many times must bullets be fired before repealing AFSPA”, “AFSPA rears devil in the Indian armies” and “ban AFSPA, not our voice” were seen on banners at the protest site.

Protesters demand the immediate arrest of the soldiers involved in the killing of innocent civilians, who were shot at because the truck carrying them did not step when asked to by the Army.

The soldiers had suspected the truck to be carrying insurgents, but later stated that it was a botched up operation as those killed were found to be coal miners. Violence broke out and over the next 48 hours, more villagers and a soldier died.

The protesters have also demanded the withdrawal of Home Minister Amit Shah’s “false” and “fabricated” statement given in Parliament on December 6 regarding the incident.

The Army expressed its regret and initiated an internal investigation even as the soldiers involved have been charged with murder case filed by the Nagaland police.

However, the Naga people believe that the soldiers will get away as they are protected under the AFSPA law, which gives sweeping powers to military personnel in “disturbed regions”.

On the other hand, Nagaland and Meghalaya Chief Ministers, Neiphiu Rio and Conrad Sangma too have called for the repeal of AFSPA in their respective states and across the northeast.

AFSPA is in effect in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur (excluding capital Imphal) and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Jammu and Kashmir.