Mizoram: Four arrested with opium worth Rs 1.75 lakh

Four people were arrested for possessing opium worth Rs 1.75 lakh in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai town near the India-Myanmar border, an official of the Assam Rifles said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched with the state police and 2.9 kg of opium was seized, he said.

Advertisement

Four people were arrested and the accused and the seized contraband were handed over to the police, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)