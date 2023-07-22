Manipur: Police make fifth arrest in connection with parading of two women

The two women were allegedly sexually assaulted before being set free by a mob.

Manipur Police have arrested a fifth person in connection with the May 4 parading of two tribal women in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials in Imphal said on Saturday (July 22).

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by a mob. A 26-second video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday (July 19), resulting in a nationwide outrage and uproar.

A man who was part of the mob that paraded the women at B. Phainom village and was seen dragging one of them was among four people arrested on Thursday (July 20) as the incident drew widespread condemnation.

(With agency inputs)