Mamata to hold rally in Tripura; Abhishek to release Meghalaya manifesto

TMC supremo to offer puja at Tripureshwari temple and hold a road show in Agartala on February 7

To expand Trinamool Congress’s footprint in the northeast, West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a road show in poll-bound Tripura on February 7, a party leader said on Saturday.

On January 24, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will release the party’s manifesto for the February 27 Meghalaya assembly polls, he added. Election to the 60-member Meghalaya assembly is on February 27.

“Mamata Banerjee will visit Tripura on February 6-7. On the first day of her visit, she will offer puja at Tripureshwari temple and hold a road show in Agartala on February 7,” the TMC leader said, requesting anonymity. Tripura goes to polls on February 16.

Mamata’s tryst with NE

This will be Mamata’s third visit to the North East in as many months. She held a public meeting in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district on January 18 and addressed a TMC workers’ convention last month in the state’s capital Shillong.

The TMC is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura alone, the party leader said.

The party is yet to take a call on whether it will field candidates in all 60 constituencies or only in those where it has a “strong presence,” he said.

TMC manifesto

The TMC has been trying to strengthen its foothold in Meghalaya and Tripura along with Assam in the region.

“Abhishek Banerjee will visit another poll-bound state, Meghalaya, on January 24 and release the TMC’s manifesto there,” the party leader said.

In November 2021, 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya had joined the TMC, making it the principal opposition party in the assembly of the hill state.

(With agency inputs)