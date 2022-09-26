Kaziranga night safari: Sadhguru Jaggi, Assam CM deny allegations

Two villagers of the Mishing tribe in Assam have lodged a police complaint against Sarma, Sadhguru, and Baruah, alleging the trio entered the national park after the scheduled visit time on Saturday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has rubbished the allegations that he, along with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, broke the wildlife protection law by entering Kaziranga National Park for a night safari on Saturday.

Two villagers of the Mishing tribe in Assam have lodged a police complaint against Sarma, Sadhguru, and Baruah, alleging the trio entered the national park after the scheduled visit time on Saturday. The park is home to the famed greater one-horned rhino.

The two villagers, Soneswar Narah and Prabin Pegu, said the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, bars safaris within the national park beyond 4 pm. They lodged the complaint at Bokaghat police station in eastern Assam’s Golaghat district.

However, no FIR has been filed, said a police officer. They have initiated an investigation, though.

War of words

On Saturday, Sadhguru reopened the Kaziranga National Park for winter following the monsoon closure. After that, Sadhguru, Sarma, and Baruah drove through the park in an open safari SUV, and videos on social media and local channels showed.

“The three were seen enjoying a safari ride inside the national park after 6 pm, violating the Wildlife Protection Act,” Narah, chief adviser, Jeepal Krishak Shramik Sangha, alleged on Saturday. “They should be arrested for violating the law,” he added.

However, Sarma has claimed there was “no violation.” “The wildlife law says that the warden can issue permission to enter a protected area even at night. The law does not bar people from entering the park at night,” he told reporters.

“We had the formal opening of the park for this season. Since Sadhguru and Sri Ravi Shankar have lakhs of followers, we expect this tourist season to be very good for Kaziranga,” he added.

Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation has issued a statement that the government had invited him. “We believe the government took all necessary permissions for this special occasion,” it said.

MK Yadava, Assam’s principal chief conservator of forests, said the forest department had invited Sadhguru and the chief minister. “Hence, it is wrong to say that they entered the park and enjoyed the safari at night. We had made all arrangements and could not cancel the plan just because it was getting dark,” he said.

(With Agency inputs)