Jaishankar visits Imphal’s iconic all-women market Ima Keithel, tweets pics

Calls Ima Keithel or Nupi Keithel a “great example of Nari Shakti powering economic growth”; says Centre is working to improve connectivity, health care, trade, food, and infrastructure in Northeast

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Manipur on a three-day visit, stopped at Imphal’s iconic Ima Keithel (Mothers’ Market) on Sunday. Also known as Nupi Keithel (Women’s Market), this market, solely managed and run by women, is said to be around 500 years old.

Jaishankar shared a video and photos from his visit on Twitter and called the market a “great example of Nari Shakti powering economic growth.”

Visited the legendary Ima market in Imphal. A great example of Nari Shakti powering economic growth. pic.twitter.com/v2CXDauAUn — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 27, 2022

Around 5,000 “Imas” (mothers) hold licenses in Ima Keithel. Not only that, these licences are handed down from generation to generation in a family. However, only married women are allowed to trade in the market.

Advertisement

Ima Keithel may be Asia’s and even the world’s largest all-women market. The stalls are split into two sections on either side of the road. Vegetables, fruits, fish, and groceries are sold on one side, while handlooms and household tools are sold on the other.

Watch: India to work with G20 members over debt, food and energy security issues – S. Jaishankar in UN

At the Peace Memorial

Jaishankar also visited the Peace Memorial. “Visited the Peace Memorial outside Imphal. Located at the foot of the Red Hills, it is a reminder of events that helped shape India’s history,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar is in the north-eastern state to attend the Manipur Sangai Festival 2022. The Union Minister landed at the Bir Tikendrajit International airport on Saturday, where several BJP leaders welcomed him.

Pleasure to attend the Sangai Festival that brings together the land of jewels, Manipur. Thank CM @NBirenSingh for his gracious hospitality. Wonderful to witness the fabulous exposition of Manipur’s heritage & traditions in the performances. pic.twitter.com/ZCDsCCHgPF — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2022

He attended an interactive programme organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. MEA Joint Secretary (ED) Md Noor Rahman Sheikh moderated the event held at Classic Grande in the city on Saturday evening.

“G20 presidency will showcase Northeast”

Speaking at the event, Jaishankar said the Centre was working to improve connectivity, health care, trade, food, and infrastructure in the Northeast. “We are working to improve connectivity within the Northeast and to the wider world, and expand its access to global markets and workplace,” he said.

Also read: India really matters more in this polarised world: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar added that India’s G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country, including Manipur. “Our upcoming presidency of the G20 will showcase Northeast to the world, with attendant tourism benefits,” he added.

Jaishankar has shared a series of tweets from Manipur, including his interaction with the business community and students, the Sangai Festival, and the INA Museum at Moirang.

(With agency inputs)