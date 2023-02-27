Exit polls: BJP to win Nagaland, Tripura; NPP to retain power in Meghalaya

In the 60-seat Nagaland Assembly, the BJP-NDPP alliance will win 38-48 seats while NPF will get 3-8 seats and Congress 1-2, said India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

The BJP is set for a big win in the Tripura Assembly elections while the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) will emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya, exit polls predicted on Monday evening (February 27).

In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) alliance is set to win, according to exit polls.

As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results, the ruling BJP is set for a landslide victory by winning 36-45 of the 60 seats in Tripura, while Tipra Mothra looks set to bag 9 to 16 seats, and the Left-Congress combine will likely win 6 to 11 seats.

As per ETG Research’s exit poll, the BJP-led alliance will get 21-27 seats in Tripura while the Left-Congress combine will win 18-24 seats. Tipra Motha is predicted to win 12-17.

According to Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the BJP would get 29-36 seats in Tripura, and the Left Front 13-21 seats.

In Meghalaya, it predicted that the NPP will win 18 to 24 out of the 60 seats while the Congress is set to get 6-12 seats. The BJP is likely to win 4-8 seats.

In the 60-seat Nagaland Assembly, the BJP-NDPP alliance will win 38-48 seats while NPF will get 3-8 seats and Congress 1-2, predicted India Today-Axis My India exit poll. Zee News-Matrize predicted the BJP-NDPP alliance will win 35-43. ETG Research has predicted 27-33 seats for the NDPP and 12-16 seats for the BJP.

The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Meanwhile, voting for the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls went off peacefully on Monday, the Election Commission (EC) said, adding that there was no demand for a re-poll from the two northeastern states.

While both states have 60 Assembly seats, polling was held on 59 seats each, the EC pointed out.

Polling for the Sohiong seat in Meghalaya was adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates. Since the Akuluto seat in Nagaland remained uncontested with only one candidate, no election was required there.

“Polling across 3,419 polling stations in Meghalaya and 2,291 in Nagaland went off peacefully today…. Advance planning and extensive monitoring by the commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar…ensured smooth conduct of elections in the two states with no re-poll reported in any of the 5,710 polling stations,” the EC said.