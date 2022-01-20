Chinese army has abducted Indian teenager from Arunachal, says MP

Tapir Gao says he has informed the Minister of State for Home, Nisith Pramanik, about the incident and urged government agencies to ensure his early release

China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted a 17-year-old teen from Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, MP Tapir Gao tweeted.

According to Gao, Miram Taron, from Zido village of the district, was abducted on Wednesday from Lungta Jor area, where China built a three-four kilometre road in 2018.

The MP said he had informed the Minister of State for Home, Nisith Pramanik, about the incident and urged government agencies to ensure his early release.

Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ecKzGfgjB7 — Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) January 19, 2022

According to Tao, the incident came to light when the boy’s friend escaped from the Chinese army and reported the abduction.

In December, China had announced its standardised names for 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it claimed as “South Tibet”.

China claims some 90,000 square kilometres of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory and calls it “Zangnan”.