Arunachal CM pushes for more homestays in Leparada to draw tourists

Pema Khandu promises to monitor Likabali-Basar road construction to ensure timely completion; state to set up divisional commissioner (central) headquarters in Basar for ease of governance

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has asked the people of Leparada district to set up more homestays to attract more tourists to the scenic area in the south-central part of the state.

Highlighting the need for tourism boost in the state, Khandu on Tuesday called upon local businessmen to set up well-furnished hotels and tie up with reputable hotel chains. He also emphasised the need for conservation of the environment and the rich biodiversity of the region.

The CM was speaking at the inauguration of the Basar Confluence (BASCON) Festival organised by the Gumin Rigo Kilaju (GRK), a community organisation. He said events like these showcase the unique culture of the Galo tribe through traditional music and dance, food, and sports, which connect the people to nature.

Basar, the headquarters of Leparada district, is home to the Galo tribe. It is known for its pristine landscapes dotted with verdant forests, lush paddy fields, orange orchards, and waterfalls.

Promise to improve connectivity

According to Khandu, the festival should be a model, as its leads to sustainable growth. He added that the state government will support all such initiatives, wherever required.

“Connectivity is the only issue. I assure that I will personally review and monitor the under-construction Likabali-Basar road and ensure that there are no more delays and that it is completed as soon as possible,” said the CM.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to set up the divisional commissioner (central) headquarters at Pagi in Basar for the ease of governance and to provide people with easy access to government services.

Congratulating the people on the occasion, Khandu said, “We are committed to take governance as close to the people as possible.” With the divisional commissioner’s office at Basar, reaching Itanagar for all administrative purposes will no longer be a burden on the people, he added.

The divisional commissioner (central) will have administrative jurisdiction over Leparada, Shi Yomi, Lower Siang, Upper Subansiri, and West Siang districts. Two divisional commissioner offices — one each for eastern and western zones — are already functional at Namsai and Yachuli, respectively, officials said.

