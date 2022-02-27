Ahead of polls, JD(U) candidate shot at in Manipur

Wanglemban Rohit Singh, 42, who is contesting the polls from the Kshetrigao constituency in Imphal West, received bullet injuries on his chest, but was rushed to the hospital in time and is stable now

A candidate of the Janata Dal (U) from Kshetrigao in Manipur’s Imphal was shot by unknown miscreants late on Saturday (February 26) night.

Wanglemban Rohit Singh, 42, who is contesting the polls from the Kshetrigao constituency in Imphal West, received bullet injuries on his chest, but was rushed to the hospital in time and is stable now, reports said.

Also read: State polls: Former ‘lady cop’ in Manipur takes on BJP’s law minister

According to police, the incident happened at 11.30 pm when Singh was meeting some of his supporters at Naharup Makharput, around 3 km from his residence.

Advertisement

According to the statement given by his driver Sapam Ronaldo, the assailants came on a scooter and one of them shot Singh. The duo managed to escape, taking refuge in the narrow by-lanes of the locality, even though Singh’s escort team gave them a close chase.

Singh is said to be out of danger and recovering at a private hospital.

The incident comes just days ahead of the assembly elections on February 28. Kshetrigao along with 37 other constituencies will go to polls in the first phase.

Also read: BJP laid foundation of Manipur’s growth for next 25 years: Modi

Condemning the attack JD(U)’s secretary Brojendro has said that the party has written to the Election Commission and the state’s Chief Electoral Officer to postpone the polls in the Kshetrigao constituency.