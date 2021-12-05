11 villagers gunned down in Nagaland as insurgency operation goes awry

According to emerging reports, the civilians were mistaken for insurgents and were gunned down in the village that borders Myanmar

At least 11 villagers were gunned down at Oting in Mon district of Nagaland during a counter-insurgency operation on Sunday. A high-level probe has already been ordered into the incident after police said they were investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when a group of daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening, the police officer said. The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K).

Appealing for calm, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio termed the incident “unfortunate” which led to the “killing of civilians” in the state. A soldier has also been killed, as per reports.

The Army on Sunday ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of several civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, and expressed deep regret over the incident.

In a statement, the Army said the cause of the “unfortunate” loss of lives is being investigated by the Court of Inquiry at the “highest level” and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of the law.

Official sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane have been briefed about the incident.

Army officials said the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs about the likely movement of insurgents in the area.

“The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” the Army said in a statement. It said the security forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation and one soldier succumbed to injuries.