100-m Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh to opened on Tuesday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the 100-metre-long steel arch Siyom Bridge over River Siyom on Tuesday (December 27). He will dedicate the bridge, on the Along-Yingkiong Road in Arunachal Pradesh, to the nation, along with 27 infrastructure projects.

The Siyom Bridge has been constructed by Project Brahmank, part of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The bridge is aimed to restore road communication to the Upper Siang district and beyond, through Along. Construction works were speeded up over the past few months.