Kerala HC grants advance bail to Lakshadweep film-maker Aisha Sultana

BJP Lakshadweep president Abdul Khader had lodged a complaint against actor-model, Aisha Sultana accusing her of spreading false news about spread of COVID-19

Lakshadweep film-maker Aisha Sultana was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court on Friday (June 25) in a sedition case.

BJP Lakshadweep president Abdul Khader had earlier this month lodged a complaint against Sultana with the local police, accusing her of spreading false news about the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep. The Kavaratti police registered a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code. It is a non-bailable offence.

Seeking anticipatory bail on June 14, Sultana contended in the Kerala High Court that she had been “falsely implicated in the case with ulterior motives and vexatious intentions”.

Sultana had said during a debate on a Malayalam TV channel that the Union government used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

“Lakshadweep had 0 cases of Covid-19. Now, it is reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the Centre has deployed is a bio-weapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed bio-weapon,” Sultana allegedly said.

Khader said in his complaint lodged with Kavaratti police station that Sultana committed an anti-national act, which damaged the “patriotic image” of the Union government.

Sultana responded to the charge in a Facebook post: “As he continues to betray his homeland, I will continue fighting for it. Tomorrow, those who betrayed will be isolated… I did not raise my voice to be silent when weakened. My voice is going to be louder from now on.”

Sultana said in her bail plea that she made the statement on TV to emphasis on the “apathetic approach and reforms” of administrator Praful Khoda Patel during the COID situation.