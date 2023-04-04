Won’t allow hooliganism: Bengal Governor after visiting violence-hit Rishra

West Bengal governor Dr CV Ananda Bose told reporters that the Centre and state government will work together to root out mobocracy and solid action will be taken by law enforcement agencies

West Bengal governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday (April 4) asserted that hooligans will not be allowed to take law into their own hands, and ‘mobocracy’ will be rooted out, after visiting violence-hit areas in Hooghly district.

Having rushed from Darjeeling to visit the riot-hit areas, the governor told reporters, “The Centre and the state government will work together to root out mobocracy and there will be solid action on the part of law enforcement agencies.”

“We will never allow hooligans to take law into their hands. The Centre, state, political parties, media and people will join hands to root out mobocracy,” the Bengal governor said. He also spoke to senior police officers of the district and locals to take stock of the situation.

Reaching Rishra in Hooghly district straight from the Kolkata airport after arriving from Darjeeling, the governor went to the Railway Gate No 4, where incidents of violence and arson had happened on Monday night.

Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession, in which BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and party’s Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalised.

Parts of nearby Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism, after which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended. Governor Bose had gone to the hill town in the northern part of the state for a G20 meeting.