West Bengal: Why TMC has poached Congress’ lone MLA amid Oppn unity talks

By wresting the Sagardighi constituency that has over 60 per cent Muslim population, which the TMC had been winning since 2011, the Congress-Left alliance emerged as a viable secular alternative for the minorities

The poaching of the lone Congress MLA in West Bengal, Bayron Biswas, by the Trinamool Congress on Sunday (May 28) is not merely to avenge the loss of its fortress in Sagardighi to the grand old party and its Left Front ally.

There is a bigger political game plan behind the move that the TMC took even at the risk of being seen as a major hurdle in fostering a larger opposition unity against the BJP ahead of the next general elections.

TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alluded to this plan when she stated that as a state party it had certain political compulsions.

Also read: Cong miffed over ‘poaching’ of lone Bengal MLA; TMC says ‘double standards’

She was reacting to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s allegation that luring away the lone Congress MLA in West Bengal would impact the opposition unity.

“Three months after he was elected as a Congress MLA in a historic victory, Bayron Biswas has been lured away by the TMC in West Bengal. This is a complete betrayal of the mandate of the people of the Sagardighi Assembly constituency. Such poaching which has happened earlier in Goa, Meghalaya, Tripura and other states is not designed to strengthen Opposition unity and only serves the BJP’s objectives,” the Congress leader had tweeted on Tuesday (May 30).

Three months after he was elected as a Congress MLA in a historic victory Bayron Biswas has been lured away by the TMC in West Bengal. This is a complete betrayal of the mandate of the people of the Sagardighi Assembly constituency. Such poaching which has happened earlier in… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 30, 2023

Bayron joining TMC will not affect opposition unity at national level: Mamata

In a bid to allay any concern about her party coming in the way of opposition unity, Banerjee told newspersons that Bayron joining the TMC would not impact larger opposition unity at the national level.

“It’s (Bayron’s joining the TMC) a minor block-level matter handled at the local level. I am not privy to such a development. This will have no impact at the national level where we are all united. They (the Congress leadership) will have to understand state parties have their own compulsions,” Banerjee said.

Further downplaying the switchover which has assumed added political significance due to its timing ahead of a mega opposition rally in Patna on June 12, the TMC chairperson refused to comment on remarks made by Ramesh or the state Congress leadership.

“They have the right to say whatever they have to say. But I don’t want to be drawn into it,” she added, showing an uncharacteristic restraint.

Also read: Bengal’s lone Congress MLA joins TMC

The subdued attitude was an attempt on her part to de-escalate the tension between her party and the Congress over the Bayron episode ahead of the Patna meet that she would be personally attending, pointed out political commentator and author Nirmalya Banerjee.

The cautiousness on the part of Banerjee not to be seen as a betrayer of the opposition cause denotes a change in the political dynamics of Bengal. In that change lies the TMC’s political compulsions to poach Bayron, the poster boy of the Congress-Left Front alliance in the state.

After the TMC’s defeat in the Sagardighi bypoll in March this year, Banerjee had declared that her party would go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ruling out any alliance.

Sagardighi bypoll result indication of a trend

The political equation in the state has changed since then. The Sagardighi defeat was not an aberration as the TMC thought initially. It is a trend.

The Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district that the TMC had been winning since 2011 has over 60 per cent Muslim population.

By wresting the Muslim-dominated seat, the Congress-Left alliance emerged as a viable secular alternative to the TMC for the minorities, a political outcome that could spell doom for the state’s ruling party, which had held sway over the state’s around 30 per cent minority votes in the past 13 years.

Also read: West Bengal: Sagardighi bypoll result sets alarm bells ringing for TMC

The thrust of the alliance’s victory started to be felt elsewhere in the state as has been evident from a steady surge in desertion of workers from the TMC, which has been besieged by corruption charges and factionalism. What is of more concern for the TMC is that most of the defections are taking place in minority-dominated areas – considered TMC’s pocket boroughs.

“To prevent the erosion of its minority support base, it has become imperative for the TMC to discredit the Congress-Left alliance’s attempt to project itself as a credible alternative to the state’s ruling party. It has tried to do exactly that by luring away Bayron,” said Mohmmad Saduddin, author of multiple books on the socio-political aspects of minorities in Bengal.

Blame game within Bengal Congress

The defection has already sparked a blame game within the Congress.

“Even a plantain could win with a Congress symbol in the Sagardighi by-elections. There were many sincere loyal Congress leaders vying for the party nominations. But Adhirda (Pradesh Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) insisted on Bayron’s candidature. Now see the outcome,” Sagardighi block Congress general secretary Saidul Rahman fumed.

Bayron, a beedi baron, was hobnobbing with the TMC for the ticket to contest the bypoll. After he was spurned by the TMC, Chowdhury had obliged him.

Many other Congress leaders from the district, on the condition of anonymity, alleged that the party’s state leadership is incapable of keeping its flock together.

Also read: Smarting from Sagardighi bypolls defeat, Mamata says TMC will fight 2024 polls alone

This is exactly the narrative the TMC wants to build.

“The Congress has no future in Bengal because it lacks leadership,” said Siddiqullah Chowdhury, one of the senior-most minority leaders of the TMC and president of the state unit of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.

“Bayron’s defection has taken the steam out of the Congress-Left alliance. It has once again been proved that only the BJP can take on the TMC,” said state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, adding to the narrative.

Resentment among minorities against TMC

Not many are convinced though that the defection could cap the migration from the TMC.

“The TMC, no doubt, is desperately trying to rock the alliance. But how much it will succeed in the long run remains to be seen. The resentment against the party, in minority areas in particular, runs very deep,” Saduddin went on to add.

Even the TMC leadership is not unaware of it. Hence, the party supremo is keen on making the Patna meet successful, a noteworthy shift from the previous stand of ekla chalo re.