West Bengal panchayat polls: Counting begins amid heavy security

Counting begins at 8 am and is likely to continue for the next two days; however, a trend may be available by the end of the day, according to an SEC official

Counting of votes for the violence-torn three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal began on Tuesday morning amid tight security, officials said.

The fates of nearly 74,000 seats will be decided at the 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts. There are a total of 767 strongrooms across these districts.

The maximum number of counting centres is in South 24-Parganas at 28, while the minimum is in Kalimpong, at four. Some northern districts are facing inclement weather.

#WATCH | Panchayat election | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "…We will certainly take stern action against the control room lords those who sit in political control rooms and guide or remote control the goons on the field. It will be an all-out action. There will be… pic.twitter.com/7fnIVidk8Y — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

“The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to continue for the next two days. It will take time for the ballots to be counted and the results to be compiled. We are hopeful that a trend will be available by the end of the day,” an SEC official said.

Armed state police personnel and central forces are manning all the counting venues, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC being imposed outside the venue to avoid any untoward incidents.

Large crowds of supporters of various candidates gathered at various centres to ensure that the counting was conducted correctly.

Violence rocked West Bengal’s rural polls on Saturday, leaving 15 people dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers torched, and bombs hurled at rivals in several places.

#WATCH | West Bengal Panchayat poll result 2023: Security deployed; visuals from Berhampore Girls College, Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/JweuOBB09F — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Of those killed, 11 were affiliated with the TMC. The total death toll in the state since the poll process began on June 8, when the dates were announced, has crossed 30.

A voter turnout of 80.71 per cent was recorded on Saturday, whereas a vote percentage of 69.85 was recorded till 5 pm in 696 booths across West Bengal, where repolling was held on Monday.

The decision for repolling was taken after reviewing reports of violence and tampering with ballot boxes and ballot papers on Saturday.

A total of 5.67 crore people living in the state’s rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the panchayat system.

#WATCH | Cooch Behar | West Bengal Panchayat poll results 2023: Security deployed at counting centre; counting of votes to begin shortly. (Visuals from Dinhata) pic.twitter.com/8HFDUvBuXT — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Saturday’s violence was in keeping with the state’s history of violent rural elections, including the 2003 panchayat polls, which gained notoriety for its cumulative death toll of 76 during the poll process, with nearly 40 killed on the day of polling.

This year, with more than 30 have been killed since the polls were announced earlier last month — the toll remaining almost equal to that of the previous panchayat elections in 2018.

#WATCH | West Bengal Panchayat polls result 2023: Security deployed at counting centre. Visuals from Narayantala Ramkrishna Vidhya Mandir, South 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/gvj7Sj85eD — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

However, this time, the Opposition fielded candidates in more than 90 per cent of seats, unlike in the 2018 rural polls, when the ruling TMC had won 34 per cent of the seats uncontested.

In the 2018 rural polls, the ruling TMC emerged victorious in 90 per cent of the panchayat seats and in all the 22 zilla parishads. The elections were marred by widespread violence, with the Opposition alleging they were prevented from filing nominations in several seats.

(With agency inputs)