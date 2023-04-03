WB: Calcutta High Court directs govt to file report on Shibpur violence

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the West Bengal govt to submit CCTV and video footage related to the incidents of violence

The Calcutta High Court on Monday (April 3) directed the West Bengal government to file a comprehensive report on violence at Shibpur in Howrah during and after the Ramnavami procession there on March 30.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari moved a PIL seeking an NIA investigation into the violence, alleging that bombs were hurled, and also prayed for the deployment of central forces for ensuring security in the area.

Situation in Shibpur under control: Attorney General

Advocate General SN Mookherjee, representing the state, submitted that the situation at Shibpur was under control.

Advertisement

A division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed the state government to file a comprehensive report on April 5 on the incident and steps taken to ensure peace in the affected area in adjoining Howrah city.

Also read: WB: Clashes during Ram Navami procession in Hooghly; prohibitory orders imposed

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the West Bengal government to submit CCTV and video footage related to the incidents of violence.

The court directed the police to ensure that people of the locality are not affected and school-going children and businesses are safeguarded. The police was directed by the court to make adequate deployment as required.

The matter will come up for hearing again on April 6, the bench directed.

36 persons arrested in connection with Shibpur violence

The AG informed the court that 36 persons had been arrested in connection with the violence at Shibpur involving two groups of people on March 30 and the day after.

On allegations by the petitioner on similar incident of breach of peace at Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur district during Ramnavami procession there on March 30, the AG said that the situation was under control and that life was normal there.

Also read: Howrah’s Kazipara, Shibpur limp back to normalcy after Ram Navami clashes

Petitioner’s lawyer Saumya Majumdar also referred to the incident of violence at Rishra in Hooghly district adjoining Howrah district on Sunday evening (April 2), after which internet services was suspended there and prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC was clamped by the administration.

The AG said that section 144 continued to be effective in Rishra on Monday (April 3).

(With agency inputs)