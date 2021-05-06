Union minister Muraleedharan alleges attack by ‘TMC goons’ in Bengal

Centre’s four-member fact-finding team in state to look into reasons for post-poll violence that has claimed 14 lives since Sunday – the day of counting of votes

Post-poll violence in West Bengal continues unabated as Union minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday (May 6) said his convoy was attacked, allegedly by Trinamool Congress members, during a visit to the state.

Muraleedharan posted a video of the attack with a message: “TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip.” The video shows men armed with sticks and rods breaking the windscreen of Muraleedharan’s car.

Incidentally, a four-member fact-finding team of the Union Home Ministry is in Bengal at present to look into reasons for the violence that started last Sunday (May 2), the day of counting of votes. The team, led by an additional secretary, has to submit its report to the Union Home Ministry within 48 hours.

During its visit, the central team will meet state chief secretary, top police officials and go to places where violence has been reported since Sunday.

BJP president JP Nadda, who too is on a two-day visit to the state, said that 14 BJP workers have been killed and nearly one lakh people have fled their homes. Several BJP offices have been torched as well, claimed Nadda, who met the violence-hit families.

While speaking to media persons later, Nadda said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blood on her hands.”

Mamata Banerjee, in response, has blamed the BJP for violence. Trinamool Congress has claimed that two of their party leaders were beaten to death by BJP men.

Banerjee, after taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third time on Wednesday (May 5), said that “law and order is a priority”. She said the “inefficiencies” crept into the administration during elections when the Election Commission was in-charge and said that violence was reported from areas where the BJP had won.

As a first step after taking charge, Banerjee got her old police team back, which was put aside by the Election Commission during the assembly polls. She transferred 30 top police officers, including DGP P Nirajnayan, and brought back Virendra as DGP and Javed Shamim as ADG (Law and Order).

“I appeal to all political parties to maintain peace. Bengal does not like violence. Please take proper care that there is no violence,” the CM said.