Trinamool on course for massive victory in Kolkata civic elections

The party has already won 17 of the 144 seats for which voting took place on Sunday. It is leading in 116

The Trinamool Congress is on course for a thumping victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.

The party has already won 17 of the 144 seats for which voting took place on Sunday. It is leading in 116.

In a tweet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated her candidates.

Heartiest congratulations to all candidates for your victory in the KMC elections. Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude! I wholeheartedly thank every single resident of KMC for putting their faith on us, once again. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2021

Advertisement

West Bengal’s ruling party has a vast lead over its nearest rivals, the BJP (five) and the Left (two). The Congress is leading in just two wards.

The Trinamool, which returned to power earlier this year with a giant victory over its challenger BJP, seems to have improved its performance since 2015, when it won 114 seats. The Left is heading towards a big drop from its 15-seat tally. The Congress remains at number four and is expected to finish with fewer seats than before.

The Left and the Congress, after fighting the assembly election in an alliance, decided to contest the Kolkata civic polls separately.

No party has announced any face for the post of mayor.

One of the Trinamool’s main candidates this time is Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of Banerjee. She is leading by more than 3,000 votes in Ward 73, Bhowanipore.

The Bengal BJP has alleged violence and poll violations in the civic election. In a letter to the state election commission on Sunday, the party described the polls as a farce.

Earlier, the Trinamool had accused the BJP of trying to draw voters with the lure of biryani in one of the wards.

During Sunday’s vote, there were sporadic incidents of violence. Bombs were allegedly thrown at two polling booths.