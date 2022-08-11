TMC’s Anubrata Mondal arrested by CBI in cattle smuggling case

Mondal had skipped his scheduled appearance on Monday and Wednesday, citing ill-health. An official said the CBI would also question the doctor of a Bolpur hospital who had prescribed Mondal bed rest for 14 days

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was on Thursday (August 11) arrested by the CBI from his residence in West Bengal’s Bolpur in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

This is the second high-profile TMC leader who has been arrested in recent times. Earlier, former minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment case.

After twice skipping his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency in three days, an official said, according to a PTI report.

The BJP hit out at Mondal and called him “goon” and said he should never be set free.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh tweeted, “A Devil can cite scriptures for his purpose. The Central investigating agencies have to be cruel with TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal, the goon arrested by CBI in cow-smuggling case. He has ruined many lives in Paschim Banga and tortured people in Birbhum district… A person like Anubrata who is involved in post-poll violence should never be set free.”

The CBI served a notice to Mondal under Section 41 of CrPC before arresting him for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into the scam, he said.

Earlier in the day, a CBI team comprising at least eight officers along with personnel of central forces reached the Birbhum district president’s residence around 10 am, and conducted a search operation, as part of the investigation.

Mondal was grilled in a room on the second floor of his residence for almost an hour, the official said.

“We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling case. We have found Mr. Mondal’s direct involvement in the scam. We will question him today and take the necessary action as per law,” he told PTI.

Mondal had skipped his scheduled appearance on Monday and Wednesday, citing ill health. The official said the CBI would also question the doctor of a Bolpur hospital who had prescribed Mondal bed rest for 14 days.

Sleuths of the probe agency are conducting raids at residences of several close associates of the TMC leader as well, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)