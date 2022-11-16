TMC leader’s remark on Murmu exposes how low Bengal politics has sunk

State minister Akhil Giri passes disparaging remark on President Murmu’s looks; BJP seizes upon opportunity to score brownie points in tribal community outreach

The dignity of tribal women has become an issue of political slugfest as West Bengal’s political discourse, dominated by foul language, plunges to a new low. Over the past couple of days, both the BJP and the TMC have been busy trying to portray the other as more misogynistic. This, after a controversial remark of a Bengal minister on President Droupadi Murmu drew tribal ire.

The latest war of profanities was sparked after Minister for Correctional Homes Akhil Giri was heard saying in a viral video, “He (Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader from Bengal) says that I am not good looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?”

Analysis: Murmu made President, but Centre largely indifferent to tribals’ woes

He was reportedly speaking at a rally in Nandigram on Friday (November 11) evening.

Advertisement

The content as well as the timing of the remarks gave the BJP a perfect opportunity to whip up tribal sentiments at a time when it appears to be losing support among the community, which is demanding recognition of its indigenous faith as a distinct religion.

President Droupadi Murmu, hails from the Tribal community. Akhil Giri, TMC Minister of Correctional Homes made objectionable comments about her in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister from the women’s welfare department Mamata Banerjee and TMC are anti-tribal. pic.twitter.com/vJNiZ7nBLM — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 11, 2022

Tribals from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, and West Bengal have been demanding that the traditional tribal religion should not be equated with Hinduism.

Backing the tribal demands, the TMC government even approached the Centre, seeking that Sarna and Sari be accorded independent category status in the religious code of the Census of India.

Also read: Bengal minister faces criticism for making controversial remarks on President, later apologises

The move has been viewed as an attempt by the TMC to win back tribal support as well as offset the BJP’s outreach among the community with the election of Murmu as President.

Tribal demand and TMC’s outreach

Significantly, the minister’s comment also came ahead of the birth anniversary of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15, the day the TMC government lined up a slew of programmes to woo the community.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled five statues of Birsa Munda in tribal dominated districts virtually from Jhargram, and attended a function to pay tributes to the tribal leader. She also distributed 1,000 traditional tribal musical instruments to promote Adivasi culture and tradition.

The BJP had done well in the state’s tribal belt in the 2019 parliamentary and in 2021 assembly elections. But of late, the party appears unsure about its tribal support, which will be put to test in the ensuing panchayat elections.

The challenge for the party is to repeat its earlier performances while the TMC is trying its best to make a fresh inroad in the tribal belt where it has been credited for establishing peace by making the region free of Maoist activities.

Ammo for BJP

But Giri with his nasty comment gave the BJP the much-needed handle to come down heavily on the TMC. Various tribal bodies have already hit the streets seeking “strict action” against the minister.

The BJP has quickly seized the opportunity, launching protest marches and filing FIRs against the minister, projecting the TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee as anti tribals.

Also Read: RSS in mission mode to remove converted tribals from Scheduled Tribes list

“Akhil Giri’s comments against the President, who is a tribal woman, reflect the anti-tribal mindset of the TMC party,” said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

The party’s Bengal co-in-charge and national IT cell head Amit Malviya even went on to allege that Mamata has always been anti-tribal. “Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, insults the President, says, ‘We don’t care about looks’. But how does your President look? Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-tribals, didn’t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse,” he tweeted.

Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, insults the President, says, “We don't care about looks. But how does your President look?" Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn’t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse… pic.twitter.com/DwixV4I9Iw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 11, 2022

Giri apologised for his remarks saying he did not intend to disrespect the President. “I was just trying to respond to comments made by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari against me and my appearance,” he said. Adhikari had allegedly likened the minister to a crow, a racial barb that had mostly gone unnoticed.

The BJP, however, is in no mood to let go of the political opportunity easily. It has decided to further up its ante on the issue, mulling a privilege motion against the minister in the ensuing winter session of the state assembly commencing on November 18.

The BJP legislature party on Monday evening also submitted a memorandum to Governor La Ganeshan, demanding the minister’s ouster from the government. As the Governor was not present at the Raj Bhavan, the BJP delegation handed over the memorandum to his secretary.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari posts pic of meeting two TMC leaders, sparks speculation

To counter the BJP, the TMC has now replugged an old video wherein Adhikari is heard making “objectionable comments” on Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda, who is also a tribal woman.

“Belittling women & the ST community comes as second nature to @SuvenduWB. He has used the most unparliamentary language for MLA @Birbaha_Hansda, who is a daughter of the soil, a proud Adivasi. Any sermon on respect for women from @BJP4India leaders is a cruel joke (sic),” the TMC tweeted from its official handle sharing the video clip, the authenticity of which has not been verified independently by The Federal.

Belittling women & the ST community comes as second nature to @SuvenduWB. He has used the most unparliamentary language for MLA @Birbaha_Hansda, who is a daughter of the soil, a proud adivasi. Any sermon on respect for women from @BJP4India leaders is a cruel joke. pic.twitter.com/TY8uhmtj3J — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 14, 2022

In the 11-second video clip, Adhikari was heard saying, “Those who are sitting there are kids. These Debnath Hansda, Birbaha Hansda are all kids; their place is beneath my shoe.”

The HYPOCRISY of the anti-Adivasi @BJP4India stands EXPOSED! We condemn the distasteful comments made by @SuvenduWB on our leader @Birbaha_Hansda at Lalgarh. Where were your protests and where were your values then, BJP? pic.twitter.com/bGPomtfJcH — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 14, 2022

The crossfire between the two parties, irrespective of its political ramification, is only exposing the everyday truth about Bengal politics and the rock-bottom it is hitting.