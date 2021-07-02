Solicitor general denies meeting Suvendu as TMC demands his ouster

Tushar Mehta says BJP leader arrived at his residence ‘unannounced’ but did not get to meet him

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta on Friday denied meeting West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at his residence in New Delhi.

The SC’s clarification came hours after Trinamool Congress leaders urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him over the alleged meeting with Adhikari, who is being investigated by the CBI in corruption cases. The letter, written by TMC MPs Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Moitra, said the meeting “reeks of impropriety” as the Nandigram MLA is an accused in the Narada and Saradha cases.

We strongly condemn Shri Tushar Mehta's meeting with Shri @SuvenduWB, who has been accused in various offences that are currently being investigated. This raises some serious questions about the integrity of the post held by the Learned Solicitor General. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PQTKtNR7La — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 2, 2021

The SC is representing the CBI in the Narada case in the Supreme Court and the high court, as well as advising the agency in the Saradha scam, the letter said.

“Suvendu Adhikari did come to my residence-cum-office yesterday [Thursday] at around 3 pm, unannounced. Since I was already in a pre-scheduled meeting in my chamber, my staff requested him to sit in the waiting room of my office building and offered him a cup of tea,” Mehta said.

Mehta said after the meeting was over, his secretary informed him about Adhikari’s arrival. “When my meeting was over and thereafter my PPS informed me about his arrival, I requested my PPS to convey Mr Adhikari my inability to meet him and apologise as he had to wait. Mr Adhikari thanked my PPS and left without insisting to meet me. The question of my meeting with Mr Adhikari, therefore, does not arise,” the SC said.

Adhikari told reporters he had gone to Mehta’s house to discuss post-poll violence in Bengal but did not get to meet him.