BBC Modi series: SFI in Kolkata’s Presidency University seeks permission to screen it

SFI bid comes close on the heels of attempts by students to screen the documentary at Delhi's JNU and the University of Hyderabad; political organizations have screened documentary across Kerala

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) of Presidency University in Kolkata has sought permission from the university authorities to screen the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question on January 27.

The SFI at the Presidency University said it had sent an email to the university authorities, seeking permission to show the documentary on a giant screen at the badminton court on the campus. The authorities are yet to respond to the request.

The documentary has raised a storm of controversy, with the Indian government blocking access to the video on YouTube and other social media platforms, and opposition parties accusing the Modi government of censorship.

This latest development in Kolkata comes close on the heels of attempts by students to screen the documentary at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of Hyderabad. The controversial documentary was screened across Kerala by different political organizations, including SFI.

In Hyderabad, a students’ group organized the screening without prior notice or permission from the university officials.

JNU students march in protest

At JNU, students claimed the university authorities cut power and internet connection to stop the event. They staged a protest after stones were thrown at them during the event.

Hours after JNU students marched in protest to Vasant Kunj police station and filed a complaint of deliberate power outage and stone-pelting, which prevented them from screening the BBC documentary, Delhi Police on Wednesday (January 25) said they had started a probe.

“No FIR has been filed yet. They (the students) have lodged a complaint, and we are inquiring into it,” Delhi Police officials told news agency ANI.

