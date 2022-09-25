Planning a 5-day Kolkata Durga Puja trip? We have a travel guide

From pandal-hopping and Bonedi Barir Pujo to mishti and a traditional lunch, here is how to make the most of your extended weekend in Kolkata

Durga Puja can be the best of times to visit Kolkata. It can also be the worst, if you do not have a smart plan for your stay and travel in and around the city during its biggest festival.

So, we present to you a day-to-day guide to help you enjoy Durga Puja in Kolkata in the best possible way. We are covering the days from October 1 to October 5, 2022, which make for an extended weekend holiday this time round.

Book your tickets and pack your bags.

Day 1, Shashthi: Pandal-hopping in north Kolkata

A Durga Puja trip cannot be complete without ‘pandal-hopping’, that is, visiting the barowari or community pujas of Kolkata. But, unless you have nerves (and a body) of steel, it’s best to avoid the streets in the evening. Thousands descend on the roads and you will likely spend most of your time sandwiched between sweaty bodies in serpentine queues leading to the pandals.

So, it is best to cover the popular pujas in daytime. Yes, you will miss the lights, which are a big attraction of Durga Puja. If you are game, night-long pandal-hopping is not a bad idea either. The crowd thins out by then.

After breakfast, head for Santosh Mitra Square in Bowbazar, moving on to College Square and Md Ali Park. Stop at Chaltabagan Lohapatty next. It comes up with some of the best themes. If you have a sweet tooth, do not forget to stop at the nearby Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy, an iconic mishti shop in Kolkata.

Next, move north towards Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Kumartuli Park, and Bagbazar Sarbojanin. The last one is famous for its traditional sholar saaj idol. Now, move east to cover Kashi Bose Lane, Hatibagan Sarbojanin, Nalin Sarkar Street, Telengabagan, Karbagan, and Ultadanga Pallyshree pujas.

End your pandal-hopping at Sreebhumi Sporting Club, known for its grandeur. It should be time for lunch by now. City Centre 2 is close by and you can eat at one of its many restaurants.

Day 2, Saptami: Bonedi Barir pujas

Durga Puja officially begins today. And this would be a great day to visit the traditional pujas at some heritage houses of Kolkata. The West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (WBTDCL) usually arranges a day trip to a select list of these pujas, ending with a traditional Bengali lunch at Sovabazar Rajbari.

Among the houses covered are Rani Rashmonir Bari in Janbazar, Bhowanipore Mallick Bari, Hatkhola Dutta Bari, Chhatubabu Latubabur Bari, Khelat Ghosher Bari and Sabarna Roychowdhury Bari besides Sovabazar Rajbari. You can book a taxi and cover these yourself, but a WBTDCL trip would be more hassle-free.

WBTDCL conducts several Durga Puja tours every year. But this year, the links are not yet up on the website, and the officials have not received any instructions about conducting the trips, they told The Federal on Saturday. But do keep your eyes on the website for any updates.

There are plenty of private options, too — some private travel agencies organise similar tours.

Day 3, Ashtami: Visit pujas around Kolkata

Durga Puja is celebrated across Bengal. And visiting the pujas in the villages or suburbs can be an endearing experience. Many houses follow interesting rituals on Ashtami and Nabami. Ashtami is also the day when offering pushpanjali or a floral tribute to the Goddess is considered auspicious.

WBTDCL usually organises trips to the districts. You can try a private tour too, though the government one is more reliable. This one may be difficult to pull off on your own.

Day 4, Nabami: Pandal-hopping in south Kolkata

South of the city has an equal share of popular community pujas as the north. You can start with Suruchi Sangha in New Alipore and come down to Chetla Agrani Club, followed by Badamtala Ashar Sangha and 66 Pally near Rashbehari Crossing.

Move further south to cross Mudiali Club and Shib Mandir and return to Rashbehari Avenue to cover Deshapriya Park, Tridhara Sammilani, Ballygunge Cultural, Samajsebi Sangha, Ekdalia Evergreen, Singhi Park and Bosepukur Sitala Mandir.

If you crave a lavish Bengali lunch, six Ballygunge Place and Kasturi restaurants are close by. For a special dessert of fusion sweets, you can stop at Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick near Gariahat crossing.

After lunch, you can turn south again to visit Babubagan, Selimpur, and Jodhpur Park and turn west to go all the way up to Nakatal Udayan Sangha.

Day 5, Dashami: Head for the ghats

Catch women smearing each other and the Goddess with sindur (vermillion) on Vijaya Dashami morning. You will find them at every puja pandal. Reserve the evening for watching visarjan rituals at one of the Hooghly ghats. Again, WBTDCL arranges a cruise so that you can enjoy the rituals from a distance. Many private operators also conduct similar river tours.

Where to stay: You will find accommodations ranging from less than ₹1,000 to ₹15,000 per night. We suggest you stay near the city centre, around Esplanade, Park Street, or Ballygunge, to minimise commute time.

How to travel: Cabbies will willingly take you pandal-hopping for an entire day or night. However, the parking spaces can be located a mile from the pandals. So, be prepared to walk. Also, be ready for traffic jams.

Metro runs extra hours during Durga Puja. Buses and autos are also available.