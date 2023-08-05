Kolkata schoolboy death: 18 arrested for arson in Behala

A speeding truck had crushed the Class 2 student and left his father battling for life in hospital on Friday (August 4) morning, triggering massive protests.

At least 18 people have been arrested and several others detained in connection with rioting and arson in Kolkata’s Behala area, following the death of a six-year-old boy in a road accident.

“We have arrested 18 persons for their alleged involvement in rioting and arson yesterday,” a police officer said.

Another officer said a few others have also been detained for their suspected involvement.

The police had on Friday night arrested the driver and helper of the truck.

Several police vehicles and private buses were set on fire in the aftermath of the accident, prompting the administration to deploy RAF personnel in large numbers.

Police also baton-charged protesters and fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control on Friday.

The deceased boys father is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.