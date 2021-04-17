Fire at Bengal health official’s office filled with COVID-19 vaccines

A fire broke out at theoffice of a health official on Saturday morning at Barasat inWest Bengals North 24 Parganas district, where a large stockof COVID-19 vaccines was stored.

The blaze erupted inside the office of the deputychief medical officer of health, a senior official said.

At least 12 fire tenders managed to douse the flamesafter four hours, he said, adding, there were no reports ofany injury.

Advertisement

“Huge quantity of COVID-19 vaccines was stored in theoffice. We are assessing the condition of the medicines andestimating the degree of damage,” the official said.

According to fire department sources, the cause of thefire could be electrical short circuit.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)