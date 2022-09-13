Don’t touch me, you’re a woman: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to female cops

Women police officers were trying to detain Adhikari on Tuesday amid a protest march by his party

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari took umbrage at women police officers trying to detain him on Tuesday (September 13) amid a protest march by his party as he was heard shouting “do not touch me” on being forced to board a prison van.

Adhikari was stopped near Police Training School in Hastings where barricades were put up to block the BJP supporters from moving towards state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah.

“Do not touch me… you are a woman,” he said as some female police personnel were trying to escort him to the prison van. Asserting that he was a “law-abiding citizen”, Adhikari demanded that male police officers be called to speak to him.

Adhikari was thereafter escorted to the prison van by DCP (South) Akash Magharia. He later said that he did not retort despite being manhandled as he respects women.

“I see Maa Durga in the eyes of every woman,” Adhikari was heard saying in a video posted on Facebook by party MP Locket Chatterjee who was also detained along with him and BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

