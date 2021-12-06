Cyclone Jawad effect: Deluge in Bengal leaves streets in ankle-deep water

Fewer buses plied the roads and traffic came to a halt at many places.

On the first day of the week on Monday, commuters in many parts of Bengal remained stuck and stranded as Cyclone Jawad caused heavy rainfall that left large areas waterlogged and affected normal life.

Fewer buses plied the roads and traffic came to a halt at many places amid attempts by civic bodies to pump out water from the flooded areas, officials were quoted as saying in media reports.

Parts of Kolkata and its suburbs lay under ankle-deep water throughout the day with high tide in the Hooghly river adding to the woes, they said.

Several rivers, including Kalindi, Gaureshwar and Rayamangal, have been in spate since Monday morning.

Farmers in the Sundarbans, especially in the Basirhat division of North 24 Parganas, apprehended that their winter crops might get damaged as water overflowed from nearby rivers and flooded their fields.

Officials said measures are being taken to restore normalcy everywhere.

