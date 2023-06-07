CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal linked with job scam in civic bodies

The investigative team from the central agency initiated search operations in 14 municipalities, which include South Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah, and Dum Dum.

According to an official, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at various sites in West Bengal on Wednesday (June 7) as part of their investigation into suspected improprieties in the recruitment process within civic bodies.

Sleuths of the central agency started search operations this morning in 14 municipalities, including South Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah and Dum Dum.

The CBI teams also raided the office of the state urban development department in the Salt Lake area, he said.

According to the official, allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in these civic bodies for which the search operations were taking place.

