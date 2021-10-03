Bypolls results Live: Mamata races ahead by 45,000+ votes in Bhabanipur

Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram in the May 2021 Assembly elections, has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister’s post. The Trinamool Congress leader is pitted against the BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI-M’s Srijib Biswas.

All eyes are on at Bhabanipur, a south Kolkata legislative constituency, where counting is underway for the recent by-elections which Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee must win to remain as West Bengal Chief Minister.

In Bhabanipur, Banerjee is leading by 45,738 votes at the end of Round 15 of counting.

Votes are also being counted in two other constituencies — Murshidabad’s Samserganj and Jangipur seats where elections were countermanded after the demise of two candidates. In all three constituencies, TMC is leading when reports came in last. In Samserganj, TMC’s Amirul Islam is leading by 7,000 votes and in Jangipur, the party’s candidate Jakir Hossain is ahead by 33,000 votes.

The Election Commission has made arrangements for three-tier security at the counting centre set up at Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ High School in Bhabanipur, where 24 companies of Central forces have also been deployed.

Eight CCTV cameras have been fitted at the EVM strong room and the results will be declared after 21 rounds of counting. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed within 200-metre radius of the counting centres at all three constituencies that went to the polls on September 30.

Candidates and their agents, who have received both the doses of COVID vaccine or have tested negative for the infection, will be allowed to enter the counting venues. All officials and agents have been asked to abide by COVID-19 protocols.

The September 30 by-election saw a modest turnout of 57 per cent. It is expected to be an easy win for Mamata at Bhabanipur Mamata as she won from there twice in the past – in 2011 and 2016. It’s also where Banerjee’s Kalighat residence is situated.

A high voting rate at 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent was recorded in Samserganj and Jangipur, respectively.

