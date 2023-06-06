Bomb scare: Qatar Airways Kolkata-London flight delayed; false alarm

The airline crew immediately informed the CISF. All the passengers were brought down from the plane and the aircraft was thoroughly searched by police with sniffer dogs but nothing was found, the sources said

All passengers were brought down from a Qatar Airways plane at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata after a man started shouting before take-off that there was a bomb in the aircraft, airport sources said on Tuesday (June 6).

The Qatar Airways flight to London from Kolkata via Doha with 541 passengers on board was getting ready for take-off at 3.29 am on Tuesday (June 6) when one passenger started shouting that there was a bomb in the plane, the sources said.

The airline crew immediately informed the CISF. All the passengers were brought down from the plane and the aircraft was thoroughly searched by police with sniffer dogs but nothing was found, the sources said.

The CISF detained the passenger who shouted ‘bomb’ in the aircraft, and questioned him.

During interrogation, the man said that another passenger on the plane told him that there was a bomb in the plane.

The father of the detained man was called to the airport police station. The father showed some medical documents to the police which stated that his son was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

