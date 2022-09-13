BJP protest in Bengal turns violent: Car set ablaze; Suvendu Adhikari detained

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters as they clashed with security officials. While several BJP workers were detained by the police, a police car was set on fire

The West Bengal police resorted to tear gas and water cannons as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with the state police during a protest march against the TMC. Several BJP leaders, including leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were detained by police when they were marching to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ in Kolkata, as part of protest over alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

Adhikari, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and other party leaders, including Rahul Sinha, were stopped by the police as they approached the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat, and taken away in a prison van.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police detain BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march Leaders taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar pic.twitter.com/aPgJm7q6Dn — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters near the Howrah bridge as they clashed with security officials. Several BJP workers were detained by the police following the clashes. A police car was also set on fire.

Advertisement

Also read: Bengal BJP’s training workshop: Fun, games, hard talk, but rifts intact

Hundreds of BJP supporters from across West Bengal arrived in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah this morning to take part in the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ or march to secretariat.

BJP workers held at railway stations

Four BJP workers were arrested from Panagarh railway station in West Burdwan district while they were on their way to Bengal BJP’s march to the secretariat. Some BJP workers were taken into preventive custody in Raniganj as well.

BJP workers have alleged that the police are selectively arresting only BJP workers and supporters after entering each train station.

BJP Leader Abhijit Dutta said that 20 of the party leaders were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. “20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths,” Dutta said.

WB | With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricades paths to railway stations 20 of our workers stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths: BJP Leader Abhijit Dutta pic.twitter.com/Sn1zDhKJFP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

BJP leaders accuse Mamata govt

Before the detention, Adhikari said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has turned West Bengal into North Korea. “Chief Minister Mamata does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing. BJP is coming,” he said.

Adhikari was leading the march from the Santragachi area, while BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was leading the protest from north Kolkata. “The TMC government is scared of public uprising. Even if they try stop our protest march, we will resist peacefully. The state administration will be responsible for any untoward development,” Ghosh said earlier.

Rahul Sinha accused the Mamata government of trying to forcibly stop the “democratic protest” by his party. He alleged that BJP supporters were prevented from boarding a special train from Alipurduar to Sealdah last evening to take part in the protest march. “They were also lathicharged by the state police,” he alleged.

Also read: Why RSS is keen on dividing Bengal even as BJP drops the demand

The BJP had arranged seven trains — three from north Bengal and four from south — for the supporters to take part in the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’. Buses carrying BJP workers to Kolkata were also stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas, party sources said.