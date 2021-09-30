Bhabanipur bypoll update: 7.57 per cent polling recorded till 9 am

The Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces Bhabanipur and the two other constituencies of Jangipur and Samserganj, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone

Polling for the high-voltage Bhabanipur by-elections, which will seal the fate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, began at 7 am across 287 booths at the 97 polling centres of the constituency.

Bypolls are also being held in two other constituencies – Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district – besides Bhabanipur.

Around 7.57 per cent polling was recorded at Bhabanipur till 9 am, Election Commission sources said. During the first two hours, around 16.32 and 17.51 per cent voting was recorded in Samserganj and Jangipur, they said.

Advertisement

A total of 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3.

In Bhabanipur, Banerjee will face BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPI(M)’s Srijib Biswas. The Congress hasn’t fielded any candidate against Banerjee.

Banerjee’s needs to win the bypoll to continue as the chief minister. She had lost the Assembly elections, held in April-May this year, from the Nandigram constituency against TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari who fought from the BJP camp, although her party registered a sweeping victory.

“My victory is necessary to continue as chief minister as it is only me who will fight against CAA, NRC, demonetization and the anti-people policies of the BJP,” Banerjee said earlier at a rally.

Even though Banerjee has won from the Bhabanipur seat twice – in 2011 and 2016 – and her Kalighat residence is situated in the constituency, she will face a stiff contest from BJP’s Tibrewal, a Calcutta High Court lawyer who is one of the petitioners in the post-violence case against the Bengal government. Tibrewal, who joined the BJP in August 2014 on the now-TMC leader Babul Supriyo’s suggestion is said to be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon after the polling started on Thursday, Tibrewal accused TMC MLA Madan Mitra of purposefully shutting down an EVM in a ward in Bhabanipur in an alleged attempt to capture the booth.

To prevent any untoward incidents, elaborate security arrangements have been made in all the three constituencies.

Also read: How Congress’ decay is beneficial to Mamata’s ambition to go national

The Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces – CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF and ITBP –in the three constituencies, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone, the officials said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.

According to reports while Kolkata Police have been entrusted with ensuring security outside the polling booths, three jawans of the central forces have been deployed inside each of the 287 booths at the 97 polling centres in Bhabanipur.

While 141 special vehicles have been deployed to escort the EVMs, two strong rooms have been made available to store the machines.

Long queues were seen since early morning outside several booths across the constituencies. Voting will continue till 6 pm.

The polling centres have been stocked up with masks and sanitisers as part of the COVID-19 guidelines, officials told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)