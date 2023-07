Bengal Panchayat poll violence: Repolling on July 10 in 696 booths

Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad will have the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 109, an official said.

The West Bengal State Election Commission announced that repolling will be held on Monday in 696 booths where voting for the rural elections was declared void, a senior official said on Sunday (July 9).

The repolling will be held in the booths, spread across 19 districts, from 7 am to 5 pm. Four central forces personnel will be present in each of the booths, besides state police, he added.

“After reviewing the reports received from the districts, we have decided to conduct repolling in over 690 booths in 19 districts. There will be four CAPF personnel in every booth for tomorrow’s polling,” the official told PTI.

The SEC, which held a meeting on Sunday evening, went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order, an official said.

Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad will have the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 109, he added.

Violence-hit Nadia will see repolling in 89 booths, followed by Cooch Behar (53), North 24 Parganas (46), Uttar Dinajpur (42), South 24 Parganas (36), Purba Medinipur (31) and Hooghly (29), the official said.

No repolling will be held in the Darjeeling, Jhargram and Kalimpong districts, he added.

(With agency inputs)