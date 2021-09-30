Bengal bypolls: Voting begins in Bhabanipur, two other seats amid tight security

The Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces Bhabanipur and the two other constituencies of Jangipur and Samserganj, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone

Polling began for the by-election to Bhabanipur constituency, from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other seats at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.

The by-polls are also being held in south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district.

A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3.

Results of the Bhabanipur bypoll will determine the continuation of Banerjee in the chief minister’s post. The BJP has pitted Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPI(M) Srijib Biswas against Banerjee in the constituency.

Banerjee, had lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections earlier this year, even though her party, the Trinamool Congress swept the polls.

Polls had to be countermanded in Jangipur and Samserganj in April following the death of two candidates.

To prevent any untoward incidents, elaborate security arrangements have been made in all the three constituencies.

The Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces – CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF and ITBP –in the three constituencies, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone, the officials said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.

According to reports while Kolkata Police have been entrusted with ensuring security outside the polling booths, three jawans of the central forces have been deployed inside each of the 287 booths at the 97 polling centres in Bhabanipur.

While 141 special vehicles have been deployed to escort the EVMs, two strong rooms have been made available to store the machines.

Long queues were seen since early morning outside several booths across the constituencies. Voting will continue till 6 pm.

The polling centres have been stocked up with masks and sanitisers as part of the COVID-19 guidelines, officials told PTI.

