Bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity frozen: Mamata Banerjee

In a tweet, the West Bengal Chief Minister expressed her shock over the development, stating that the Centre’s decision has left 22,000 patients and employees of the organisation without food and medicines

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the Centre has frozen all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

Expressing shock over the occurrence, Banerjee said that this move has left Missionaries of Charity’s 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines,” she tweeted.

“While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” Banerjee added.

While no announcement in this regard has been made by the Centre, officials at the Missionaries of Charity too haven’t commented on the matter.

Missionaries of Charity was in news earlier this month over allegations of forcing girls at a shelter home in Gujarat to wear a cross and read the Bible. According to the complaint filed by district social officer Mayank Trivedi, 13 Bibles were found in the library of the shelter home and that girls were forced to read from them.

The charitable organisation was founded by Mother Teresa in 1950. A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Mother Teresa who was conferred sainthood by Pope Francis in 2016.