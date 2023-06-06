Odisha train crash: CBI team at Balasore to begin probe

The CBI aims to find out if there was any criminal tampering with the point machine or electronic interlocking system or whether the train changed tracks due to reconfiguration or signal error

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (June 6) inspected the site of the horrendous accident involving three trains in Odisha, which killed nearly 300 people and injured more than 800.

The CBI will take over the case from Odisha Police, which has filed a case with charges of “causing death by negligence and endangering life” in the train accident.

The CBI aims to find out if there was any criminal tampering with the point machine or electronic interlocking system or whether the train changed tracks due to reconfiguration or signal error.

Railway officials had earlier indicated a possible “sabotage” and tampering with the interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains.

The accident involved the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train. It was the worst train accident in India in two decades.

The railways said that according to the initial investigation, the accident was the result of a signalling problem.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that strictest action will be taken against those found guilty.

(With agency inputs)