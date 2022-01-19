Odisha starts trial run of OmiSure test kits to detect Omicron variant

While currently the samples of COVID patients are sent for genome sequencing to detect the variant, the OmiSure test kit will make the testing easier and faster by detecting the variant in the nasophryngeal specimens during the RT-PCR tests

Odisha is all set to start a trial run of the OmiSure RT-PCR test kits after receiving a consignment of 30,000 kits.

The indigenous test kits would help in the early detection of the Omicron variant of SarsCoV-2. Currently, samples of patients testing positive for COVID are sent for genome sequencing to determine the variant responsible for the infection. The OmiSure test kit will make the testing easier and faster by detecting the variant in the nasophryngeal specimens during the RT-PCR tests.

“The trial run of the Omisure kits are in progress. It will be first used for internal study and the kits will then be dispatched to districts reporting a higher number of cases,” Odisha’s Director of Health Services Bijay Mohapatra said.

Official sources said the state has received 30,000 OmiSure kits in the first phase out of its order of 5 lakh such kits. He said the kits will first be used in four cities – Berhampur, Cuttack, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

Odisha was the first state in the country to place an order for Omisure kits after Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd (TATA MD) in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) developed it, the official said.

Odisha has so far detected 202 Omicron cases after the detection of the first two cases on December 21.

The kits will be used in districts recording high positivity rates in the state. According to January 18 data, Sundargarh had recorded the highest test positivity rate of 36.1 per cent, followed by Khurda at 31.1 per cent. Twenty-five districts are in the red zone with TPR above 7.5 per cent.

In terms of active cases, Khurda, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Balasore were in the red zone with 29,745, 10,554, 5,934, 3,498, 3,227 cases respectively till January 19.

The state on Wednesday reported 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, 521 more than the previous day, with the tally surging to 11,67,094.

