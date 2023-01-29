Odisha: Minister Naba Das battling for life; supporters allege conspiracy

Crime branch probing incident, says CM Naveen Patnaik; the minister, a strongman in the mining hub of Jharsuguda, had switched over to BJD from Congress ahead of 2019 elections

Tension prevailed in Brajrajnagar town in Odisha in the wake of the shooting of state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Sunday. Supporters of the BJD minister questioned “security lapses”, and some of them claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to target him.

Earlier in the day, Naba Das, a confidant of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car, allegedly by a police officer who was captured. The minister is battling for his life in a hospital.

The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the district. “Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries,” Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

The accused ASI was nabbed by locals, who then handed him over to the police, he said.

Patnaik condemns incident

Condemning the incident, Patnaik said the crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case. “I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery. “Senior officers of the crime branch have been asked to go to the spot,” he said in a statement.

In a video footage in possession of PTI, Naba Das is seen bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift the injured minister, who seemed unconscious, and place him on the front seat of a car.

Initially, he was taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, the SDPO said. Naba Das was airlifted to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance and admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Prateek Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, said a green corridor was set up in the state capital for ferrying the minister to the hospital from the airport.

Bhoi said that the ASI was currently being interrogated, and more details will be available after a thorough probe.

The minister, a strongman in the mining hub of Jharsuguda, had switched over to the BJD from the Congress ahead of the 2019 elections. He is known to have business interests in coal mining, transportation and hospitality sectors.

‘Cop has mental illness’

Meanwhile, the accused ASI Gopal Das’s wife Jayanati told reporters at her residence near Berhampur in Ganjam district that she heard the news about her husband firing at the minister from television channels.

She said Das had some mental disorder for the last seven-eight years, and was taking medicines and appeared quite normal. Her husband had made a video call to their daughter in the morning, she added.

Das had no personal enmity with the minister, said Jayanati, demanding a proper investigation into the matter to find out the truth