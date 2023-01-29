Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das shot at by cop, hospitalised

Also Read: Odisha cabinet nod for 9 piped water supply projects worth over Rs 1,287 cr
The incident caused a disturbance, with members of BJD holding a protest, and has raised concerns about the efficacy of the minister’s security detail, as he was accompanied by police at the time of the premeditated attack from close range.
“We are completely shocked after getting the news over phone. Who is involved and why it happened is too early to say. We pray for his speedy recovery. We condemn the incident, and police will carry out a detailed investigation,” senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya told OTV before the identity of the attacked was revealed.
Talking to OTV, senior journalist Prasanna Mohanty said Odisha has a past record of election-related violence, adding that the attack on the minister a serious matter.
The process to airlift Das from Jharsuguda DHH to Bhubaneswar has begun.
A high-ranking BJD member, Das, made headlines recently due to his generous contribution of gold kalas to a temple in Maharashtra. The kalas, which weighed 1.7 kg in gold and 5 kg in silver, was gifted to the prestigious Shani Shingnapur temple, a well-known shrine dedicated to Shani, in Maharashtra. The estimated value of the donation was over one crore rupees.
