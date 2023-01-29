Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das shot at by cop, hospitalised

While the motive behind the attack is not know, the attacker has been detained. He allegedly used his service revolver to commit the crime

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was seriously injured after he was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday (January 29), PTI reported.

The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.

“Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital,” Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

The accused ASI was nabbed by local people, who then handed him over to the police. He allegedly used his service revolver to commit the crime. The motive behind the attack is unknown. Das was quickly taken to a hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Odisha cabinet nod for 9 piped water supply projects worth over Rs 1,287 cr

The incident caused a disturbance, with members of BJD holding a protest, and has raised concerns about the efficacy of the minister’s security detail, as he was accompanied by police at the time of the premeditated attack from close range.

“We are completely shocked after getting the news over phone. Who is involved and why it happened is too early to say. We pray for his speedy recovery. We condemn the incident, and police will carry out a detailed investigation,” senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya told OTV before the identity of the attacked was revealed.

Talking to OTV, senior journalist Prasanna Mohanty said Odisha has a past record of election-related violence, adding that the attack on the minister a serious matter.

Advertisement

Also Read: Odisha governor’s proposal to allow foreigners into Puri temple draws flak

The process to airlift Das from Jharsuguda DHH to Bhubaneswar has begun.

A high-ranking BJD member, Das, made headlines recently due to his generous contribution of gold kalas to a temple in Maharashtra. The kalas, which weighed 1.7 kg in gold and 5 kg in silver, was gifted to the prestigious Shani Shingnapur temple, a well-known shrine dedicated to Shani, in Maharashtra. The estimated value of the donation was over one crore rupees.

(With agency inputs)