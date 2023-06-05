Odisha: Private goods train derails in Bargarh, no casualties

Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises, according to a tweet from the East Coast Railway

Just days after the triple train crash in Balasore, another train derailed in Bargarh district of Odisha on Monday morning (June 5). However, it did not belong to the Railways.

A statement from the East Coast Railway said, “Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter.”

“This is completely a narrow-gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure, including rolling stock, engines, wagons, train tracks (narrow gauge), are being maintained by the company,” it added in the statement.

#WATCH | Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter: East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/x6pJ3H9DRC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

The goods train, which was on its way to Bargarh from Dunguri in Odisha, derailed on a private narrow-gauge line near Mendhapali. News agency ANI reported that the private track is within the compound of the ACC cement plant located near Bargarh.

ANI quoted East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials as saying that the private narrow-gauge line is between Dungri Limestone mines and the ACC cement plant. Five bogies of the goods train were carrying limestone when it derailed.

However, the news initially sparked panic as it came within merely three days of a horrific triple train collision in Odisha that claimed at least 275 lives.

According to media reports, police have launched a probe into the derailment. No casualty has been reported.

